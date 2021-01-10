Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley

A source confirmed to Us on January 7 that the Disney alum and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress had split. The pair, who starred in Qualley’s sister Rainey‘s NSFW music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me,” called it quits amid the Peanut Butter Falcon‘s star legal trouble with ex-girlfriend FKA twigs. The singer is suing LaBeouf, accusing him of “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. He said in a statement to The New York Times that “many of these allegations are not true” but accepted “accountability” for his mistakes.