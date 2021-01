Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

News broke on January 2 that the couple had called it quits after less than two years of marriage. Us confirmed via court records that the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce in New York from the Love actor on December 23, 2020. The pair, who began dating in 2016, secretly married in May 2019 and tied the knot for a second time in Paris the following month at her father Lenny Kravitz‘s French home.