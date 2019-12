Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Over the course of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s 10-year off and on romance, the Last Song costars adopted 15 pets: seven dogs, three cats, two horses, two mini horses and one pig. The duo announced their separation in August 2019, confirming to Us in a joint statement that they “still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.” Later that month, TMZ reported that Cyrus would be keeping all of their pets.