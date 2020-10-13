The Selena Drama

The duo faced their first public relationship roadblock when Ehrich’s alleged old tweets about Lovato’s former bestie Selena Gomez resurfaced. While old footage of the actor showed him praising Gomez — and declaring that he wanted to marry the “Same Old Love” songstress — Lovato fired back.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” she wrote on September 14. “While on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”