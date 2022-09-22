Cancel OK

Khloe Kardashian’s Most Honest Quotes About Tristan Thompson: Infidelity, Coparenting and More

 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
The Revenge Body host revealed in November 2018 that she lost her cool after she found out Thompson was unfaithful. “Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant,” she tweeted after a fan pointed out how “calm” her family seemed on an episode of KUTWK. “I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to.” 

