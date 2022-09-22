Letting Go

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” Kardashian said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in September 2019. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

Kardashian added that she has to find the “humor” in the drama.

“I don’t think these things are funny all the time. You have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be OK no matter what does happen to you,” she explained. “Things have to happen to me for me to become a better person as well, and if we can’t laugh at it, what in the hell am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry?”