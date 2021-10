Melissa Benoist

Benoist joined the Glee cast in 2012 during season 5. Three years later, her marriage to costar Blake Jenner was revealed, but the Whiplash star filed for divorce in 2016. She alleged in November 2019 that she had been the victim of a domestic violence dispute, which Jenner admitted to being responsible for in a 2020 Instagram statement.

One year after marrying Supergirl costar Chris Wood in September 2019, the duo welcomed their first child.