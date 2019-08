Ariana Vibes

Brown tried to play it cool after news broke of her runner-up’s date with the model. “Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” she told Us exclusively on August 5. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

The former Bachelorette later quoted Ariana Grande, telling Us: “I’m not going to talk about Tyler or any of that stuff. Thank you, next.”