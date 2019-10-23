August 15, 2016

After a war of words with Gomez over his relationship with Sofia Richie, Bieber deleted his Instagram account. Bieber warned his followers at the time that he would make his Instagram page private if haters didn’t stop bad-mouthing his new girlfriend. Gomez chimed in: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.” Things quickly turned ugly as Bieber spat: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still trying to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I’m not one for anyone receiving hate,” to which Gomez hit back: “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”