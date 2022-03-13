Trying to Help

The alleged text messages shared by Sirus in March show Davidson encouraging West to seek proper mental health care. “Let me help you man,” the texts Davidson seemingly sent read. “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

The performer claims he stopped Saturday Night Live from mocking West publicly. “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months,” he added. “I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.”

The screenshots continued, “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”