Presidential Run

West announced his run for president in July 2020. Later that month, he made headlines for a series of outrageous statements he made during a campaign rally in South Carolina. At the political event, he claimed that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves” and “just had the slaves go work for other white people.” He also stated that he “almost killed” daughter North via abortion.

A source told Us that Kardashian was “deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.”