April 2019 — Relapse

A month later, Luann failed an alcohol test. According to the paperwork previously obtained by Us, she admitted to having “2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago” in April 2019. At the time, Luann was “offered the opportunity to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment,” but declined because of her cabaret touring schedule. She also opted not to wear an alcohol ankle monitoring device because it would be “too intrusive.”