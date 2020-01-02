December 2017 — Arrest

According to a police report obtained by Us, Luann trespassed in a hotel room with an unidentified man shortly before she was booked in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve 2017. The reality star was then accused of assaulting a police officer as he attempted to take her into custody. “[Luann] slammed the door on Officer O’Leary’s face, striking him in the forehead,” the police report read. After she managed to slip out of her handcuffs, Luann told the officer she was “going to f–king kill all of you,” per the paperwork.

Luann was charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. At the time, she blamed her behavior on her split from Tom.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”