March 2019 — Taking it Day by Day

The reality personalty told Us in March 2019 that she was taking her sobriety “day by day.”

“I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble,” she said. “I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

While her castmates worried that performing her Countess and Friends cabaret would affect her sobriety, Luann told Us that wasn’t the case.

“It’s not that I can’t be around people that party. Not at all. I mean, I’m around the cabaret industry,” she explained. “I filmed an entire season without drinking. If you can get through Housewives without drinking, you can get through anything.”