Costar Couple

The pair met on the set of their film The Last Song in 2009, and sparks flew! “[Liam has] become my best friend in the whole wide world,” Cyrus told Parade. “I love him. He really respects me for who I am because coming from Australia, he really didn’t know me as the celebrity I am here. I got to tell him about myself on my own terms and my own way. He had no preconceived notion of who I was supposed to be.”