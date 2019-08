On-Again, Off-Again

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off from August 2010 to April 2011. The couple’s relationship seemingly got serious again in December 2011 as the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer brought the actor as her date to the CNN Heroes Gala in L.A. Two months later, Hemsworth told Details that Cyrus makes him “really happy.” The duo also looked in love at Oscar parties in February 2012.