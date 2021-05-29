May 2021

Styles was cast alongside Emma Corrin in My Policeman — and PDA-filled pics from set sent fans into a frenzy. However, an insider told Us that Wilde didn’t mind at all.

“[Olivia’s] not bothered by Harry’s on-camera romance with Emma. This isn’t the first time she’s been in a relationship and had to deal with her partner kissing other actresses,” the source shared in May 2021. “If anything, she’s excited about his role in the film and thinks he’s doing an amazing job. Plus, she’s confident in their relationship as they’re going very strong!”