Love Lives

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

By
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Not Bothered’ by Harry Styles’ Steamy Scenes With ‘My Policeman’ Costar Emma Corrin: ‘She’s Confident’
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Emma Corrin. Shutterstock (3)
8
8 / 8
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

May 2021

Styles was cast alongside Emma Corrin in My Policeman — and PDA-filled pics from set sent fans into a frenzy. However, an insider told Us that Wilde didn’t mind at all.

“[Olivia’s] not bothered by Harry’s on-camera romance with Emma. This isn’t the first time she’s been in a relationship and had to deal with her partner kissing other actresses,” the source shared in May 2021. “If anything, she’s excited about his role in the film and thinks he’s doing an amazing job. Plus, she’s confident in their relationship as they’re going very strong!”

Back to top