April 2020

Weber and Flanagan spent weeks quarantined together in her Chicago apartment with fellow Bachelorette season 15 alum Dustin Kendrick amid the COVID-19 crisis. While they admitted they were “crushing” on each other at the time, they denied that they were more than friends.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Weber said in an April 2020 interview. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”