January 2021

While it didn’t take long for cheating allegations to surface, a source told Us that there was no infidelity involved. “They were together all the time, so there was no way either one could’ve cheated. Their personalities just didn’t mix — that was a big factor for the breakup. They also fought and had many disagreements and didn’t see eye to eye at times,” the source said, adding that Weber pulled the plug. “She could see it coming. He really cared for her and he really loved her.”