July 2020

“With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliché — I can just be myself. She truly gets me,” Weber gushed to Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. “She’s my biggest fan and she supports me and she’s always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever.”

Weber went on to tell the outlet when he first told Flanagan that he was in love with her.

“Neil Lane wasn’t there,” he said, referring to the Bachelor’s go-to ring designer. “but I got her this little gumball machine ring. We were having a pool day, and I [sat her on the couch]. … I told her I wanted her to remember this day from this gumball machine ring is the day that I told you that I loved you.”

Flanagan added that she’s “madly in love” with Weber, but noted that they aren’t in rush to get engaged.

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” she said. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”