June 2020

During their first official interview as a couple, Flanagan and Weber revealed their plans to move to New York City.

“We are just really excited for the future,” he told Chris Harrison during the June 8 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s in our future. … It’s been great.”

The following week, Harrison checked in with Prewett and Sluss. After the host asked both of the women if they would get back together with Weber if he came “crawling back” to them, Flanagan took to her Instagram Stories.

“Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?” she wrote at the time. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.”