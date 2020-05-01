March 2020

Weber and Prewett went their separate ways for good on March 12, 2020, two days after the finale. Less than two weeks later, he was spotted visiting Flanagan in Chicago. “They both appeared to be in a good mood and Peter was even seen dancing a little bit,” an eyewitness told Us at the time.

Prewett later called Weber stepping out with her “best friend” Flanagan on her birthday a “jab” at her.

“I saw something special in Kelley, that’s why she was my best friend. I saw something special in Peter, that’s why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make the relationship work. So they’re obviously both incredible and special people,” Prewett said in April 2020, before admitting that she thinks something might have been brewing between the twosome for longer than fans think. “His answers — and her answers — very much contradict the current situation that is happening right now.”