March 2020

After she was mysteriously left off the list for the Women Tell All reunion in March 2020, Flanagan traveled to Los Angeles when she was invited to the live After the Final Rose taping. While viewers didn’t see Weber or Flanagan interact, she met his mother, Barbara, who was clearly a fan.

“She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!’” she told Us exclusively in March 2020. “So I guess she was rooting for me. But other than that, she was just the sweetest thing to me so I have no hard feelings toward her. I think she’s great.”