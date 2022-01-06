Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

The flight instructor announced via Instagram in October 2021 that he’s “never been so happy” or “felt so blessed” to be dating the Nebraska native.

“Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives,” Jeremiah captioned an Instagram photo of the couple. “We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend.”

The couple confirmed their engagement via social media the following January. “She said YES!!!!” Jeremiah wrote. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”