Joseph and Kendra Duggar

Joseph met his future wife while attending Lighthouse Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Kendra’s father is a pastor. They announced their courtship in March 2017 and got engaged two months later at Joy-Anna’s wedding reception. In September 2017, the pair exchanged their vows in Arkansas and jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon. They share son Garrett and daughter Addison, and confirmed in August 2020 that they’re expecting a third child.