Love Lives

All of the Duggar Family’s Courtship Beginnings: From Jim Bob and Michelle to Justin and Claire

By
Josiah and Lauren Swanson Josiah and Lauren Duggar Instagram Duggar Family Courtship Beginnings
 Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram
10
8 / 10
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Josiah and Lauren Duggar

The eighth Duggar child confirmed his courtship in January 2018. “I came up behind her at a meal while she was hanging out with some of my siblings and surprised her,” Josiah said of the moment he decided to take his friendship with Lauren to the next level. Lauren, for her part, was “shocked” to see him. “He wasn’t supposed to be there,” she said. “It was a girls’ night out.” They wed in June 2018 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bella, in November 2019.

 

Back to top