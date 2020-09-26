Josiah and Lauren Duggar

The eighth Duggar child confirmed his courtship in January 2018. “I came up behind her at a meal while she was hanging out with some of my siblings and surprised her,” Josiah said of the moment he decided to take his friendship with Lauren to the next level. Lauren, for her part, was “shocked” to see him. “He wasn’t supposed to be there,” she said. “It was a girls’ night out.” They wed in June 2018 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bella, in November 2019.