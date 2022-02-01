Her Past ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship

While looking back on her love life before marrying Huff, the Live Original writer confessed that things weren’t always as they seemed to the outside world. (She didn’t name the ex in question, but she previously dated Blake Coward from March 2014 to March 2015 and Austin North for four months in 2018.)

“Publicly, it looked like we were a happy, supportive couple. But privately, I was spending a lot of time crying and feeling miserable,” she wrote. “We were both unhealthy in this relationship, but we sure did look good on social media. … Every now and then we would have good moments that made me think, ‘Well, maybe things are going to turn around.’ The relationship wasn’t all bad, but it was bad enough that I knew it needed to end.”

With Huff, however, things were different. “I knew Christian was different from anyone else that I had dated when he looked at me and said, ‘Never apologize for what God is doing in your life. If it is a win for God and a win for the kingdom, then it will always be a win for me.’”