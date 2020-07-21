Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood legend, who also appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, tweeted on July 11 that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” the Sholay star, 77, wrote. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, revealed his own positive test an hour later, tweeting, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.” Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai and the couple share a daughter, Aaradhya. He tweeted the following day that his wife and daughter had also tested positive for the virus. India has seen more than 820,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with over 22,000 deaths.