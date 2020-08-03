Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad alum shared on July 30 that he had COVID-19. “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep,” the actor captioned an Instagram video of himself donating plasma. “It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”