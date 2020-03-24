Debi Mazar

The Younger actress revealed on March 21 that she had tested positive for the virus. “I AM OK!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself at home, explaining that she and her husband and two teenage daughters “got an odd bug” about a month ago that cleared up quickly. But two weeks later, on March 15, she woke up with the same symptoms — a fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ringing in her ears and a dry cough — but they were “super intense.” After being denied a COVID-19 test at first because she didn’t meet the criteria, Mazar had the test on March 17 and waited for the results. “Today is day 5 and I just found out,” the Power actress wrote. “Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. … One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves&your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck&God Bless us all!”