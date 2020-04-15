DJ Jazzy Jeff

“I am blessed to say that I feel great right now,” DJ Jazzy Jeff told Tamron Hall on Tuesday, April 14, following 16 days of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He described his symptoms, saying that he “felt a little achy” and “wasn’t eating, couldn’t taste anything, couldn’t smell anything.” The Pennsylvania native was treated for pneumonia after getting a flu test and “had an extremely rough 10 to 11 days” before he began feeling better. “I didn’t know,” he admitted about his eventual coronavirus diagnosis, noting he went and saw his 91-year-old mother before knowing he had the virus.