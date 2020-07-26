Doja Cat and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Doja Cat

The “Say So” rapper revealed on July 24 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, months after mocking people who were scared of the virus. “I got COVID,” she said in an interview with Capital XTRA’s breakfast show. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.” The singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said she has since recovered and is “fine now” after “a four-day symptom freak out.” In March, Doja Cat joked in an Instagram Live that she was “gonna get corona and them I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f—k about corona.” She described those who were worried about the illness as “p—sies,” insisting, “It’s a flu!”