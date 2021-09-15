Wendy Williams

The 57-year-old star announced in September 2021 that she tested positive for COVID-19 while dealing with “ongoing health issues” earlier in the month. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4,” the talk show said in a statement via Instagram at the time, noting the show would be pushed from its original September 20 premiere date to October.