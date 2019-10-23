Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Jean-Claude Van Damme

The action star opened up about his bipolar disorder on the 2011 British reality show Behind Closed Doors, explaining his diagnosis 13 years earlier. “Sometimes you’re gonna like me, and sometimes you’re gonna hate me. But what can I do? I’m not perfect,” he said. “I’m an extreme bipolar, and I’m taking medication for this…When I was young, I was suffering those swing moods. In the morning, the sky was blue [when I was] going to school, and to me, the sky was black. I was so sad.”