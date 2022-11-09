Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Aaron Carter

Three years before his death in November 2022 at age 34, Carter opened up on The Doctors about his psychological diagnoses and the medications he was prescribed at the time. The “Aaron’s Party” rapper also shared that he had a huffing addiction.

In 2017, the ’00s pop star shared with Us that he didn’t think he’d live to see his 30th birthday. “I thought I would die by 30,” he said. “Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die.’”. However, he was looking toward the future with optimism. “My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes,” he stated.