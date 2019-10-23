Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

James Middleton

Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton’s younger brother, James, opened up about his depression to Tatler magazine in June 2019, explaining that his struggles were in part due to pressures to live up to his famous siblings. “Suddenly, and very publicly, I was being judged about whether I was a success or a failure,” he said. The entrepreneur, who had previously discussed his struggles with the Daily Mail in January, added of his depression, “It’s what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there. I thought, ‘What do I have to be depressed about?’ I’ve been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted. It’s not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn’t always there … And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over.’”

James said that after undergoing therapy and stepping back from his position at his company Boomf to spend time on brother-in-law James Matthews’ Scottish estate in Glen Affric, he is doing better: “I am happy – I feel like James Middleton again. I feel like I was when I was 13, excited about life. I feel like myself again and I couldn’t ask for more.”