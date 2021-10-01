JoJo Opens Up About Her Decision to Take Antidepressants: 'Not Ashamed'

JoJo

Although the singer works hard to stay on top of her mental health, she admitted that returning to antidepressants initially wasn’t her first choice.

“I’ve just been trying to deal day by day. To be honest with you, one of the things that I did — I judged myself a little bit for this, but I got back on antidepressants,” JoJo detailed in an interview with Very Well Mind in September 2021. “I wanted to believe that I could clean up my diet, and get out in the sun, and write in my journal, and meditate and do yoga and just be okay. But I needed a little lift.”

Looking back on it now, the performer doesn’t feel bad about needing “a little help.”

“I’m not ashamed that I did that. It was an important turning point for me,” she added.