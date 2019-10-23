Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Justin Bieber

The “What Do You Mean?” crooner opened up about his struggle with trust issues during a joint Vogue interview in February 2019 with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber revealed at the time that he “got really depressed on tour” in 2017, and was still working through his issues. Later that month, a source told Us Weekly Bieber was “going to several doctors” for his personal struggles, clarifying that the “Sorry” crooner was “not in rehab.” The insider added: “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.” The following month, Bieber reached out to fans via Instagram to ask for “prayers” as he’s “been struggling a lot.”