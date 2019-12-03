Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Kristen Bell

During a revealing interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in November 2019, the Frozen 2 star opened up about feeling “incredibly irresponsible” for not being more honest about her mental health struggles in the past. “Everyone thinks there’s some shame in it … I am someone who takes a medication for her anxiety and depression. I am someone who has to check myself and sometimes — if I’m feeling really low — make a checklist of good and bad things in my life to see if it’s my mental state or if we really have a problem. And me talking about that actually came from [my husband, Dax Shepard] — ugh, I hate to give him credit for everything, it’s so annoying that he’s so right about everything.”