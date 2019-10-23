Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star opened about her struggle with mental illness on the “Happy Place” podcast in May 2019. “Last year, in my own personal life, I think I just went through a lot of real revelations where I was like I’m not very happy doing this and pretending everything was fine,” Williams explained. “And so, that wasn’t a public thing, but after going through that, now I’ve sort of tried to be a lot more genuine and it just becomes a lot more relaxing after that, I think. You just drop it all and that’s when you can really have fun.”

Although the British actress has made strides in her mental health journey, she sometimes struggles. ”I still lay in bed at like eleven o’clock at night telling myself all the things I hate about myself,” she noted. “There’s still a journey, I think. But at least dropping the act and just being who you truly are, I think that’s definitely a first step; not trying to be who you want me to be right now in this moment.”