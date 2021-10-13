Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper reflected on losing her mother in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. “I’ve lost both of my parents,” she said on Peace of Mind With Taraji in October 2021, also referring to her father’s death when she was a teenager. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s OK to ask for help. It’s OK to want to go get therapy.”

She continued: “As a Black person, and when you think of therapy, you think of, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That’s kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’”