Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Millie Bobby Brown

The Emmy nominee opened up about her struggle with anxiety during a candid interview with Glamour UK in August 2020, noting that staying creative helps change her mood. “When I’m having a bad day or I’m feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, ‘Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,’ those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more,” she said. “I have learned to manage it in ways that a lot of people learn to manage things like breathing exercises or distracting your mind and my hobbies help distract me from being anxious. … I have to give myself love because that’s important. Everyone has to empower themselves.”