Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Noah Cyrus

“It’s something very close to my heart. I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old. So, I think it’s a huge topic,” the “Make Me Cry” singer said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in October 2019. “One of the things that I’ve always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they’re not alone.” She added that she wasn’t going to let her mental illness “take over my life like it has been for all of these years. I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they’re not alone.”