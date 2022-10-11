Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Orlando Bloom

When he was 19, the Lord of the Rings star broke his back in a “near-death experience” that saw him fall out of a window. “The months after the fall were quite a dark time,” Bloom shared in a video with UNICEF in October 2022, adding, “As somebody who’s sort of always been very active in my life, it felt restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain.”

Fortunately, not only did the actor recover physically but he also allowed himself “time and space [during the recovery] for me to look at my life, recognize what was good and great in my life and build that into the way that I lived my life.”