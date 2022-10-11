Cancel OK
Mental Health

Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Orlando Bloom Recalls 'Dark Time' in His Life After Spinal Cord Injury
Orlando Bloom

When he was 19, the Lord of the Rings star broke his back in a “near-death experience” that saw him fall out of a window. “The months after the fall were quite a dark time,” Bloom shared in a video with UNICEF in October 2022, adding, “As somebody who’s sort of always been very active in my life, it felt restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain.” 

Fortunately, not only did the actor recover physically but he also allowed himself “time and space [during the recovery] for me to look at my life, recognize what was good and great in my life and build that into the way that I lived my life.”

