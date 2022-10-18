Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues

Tom Felton

=The Harry Potter star released his memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, in October 2022 and with it divulged his substance abuse struggles. “It came to the point where I would think nothing of having a drink while I was working,” the actor wrote about the difficult time in his life after the franchise had finished filming. Felton ultimately entered rehab three times.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make,” he penned about the choice to go to a treatment program for the third time. (He left the first one and was kicked out of the second one after being found in a female patient’s room.) Felton shared that he hopes his story will help others struggling with the same or similar situations.