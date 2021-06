2019

McDermott reflected on the couple overcoming his past indiscretion during an exclusive interview with Us in November 2019. “I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why,” he told Us. “But she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.’”