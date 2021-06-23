2019

Spelling and McDermott’s only issue in 2019? Instagram trolls. The Slasher actor has defended his wife’s social media activity several times. In January 2019, McDermott clapped back at a hater who body-shamed his kids. Two months later, the former Chopped Canada host stood up for Spelling after users criticized her post about feeding their children muffins for a snack.

After Spelling shared a photo with her BH90210 costars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris in bathing suits on location for the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival in June 2019, McDermott swooped in again.

“I love how you haters have private accts!!” he fired back at the time. “Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!”