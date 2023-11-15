Swifties will soon be able to get out of the woods and onto the water for a special Taylor Swift–themed cruise experience.

The travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels will host the Swift-inspired “In My Cruise Era” fan cruise with Royal Caribbean next year. The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida, on October 21, 2024, one day after Swift, 33, completes the last of her three-night Eras Tour run in the city.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the cruise’s official website states. “This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask!”

The cruise is not endorsed by or affiliated with Swift or her tour but is organized through Marvelous Mouse Travels’ advisors and “Royal Caribbean specialists,” according to the event’s website.

Related: Taylor Swift Is Absolutely 'Bejeweled' in Her 'Eras Tour' Concert Outfits: See P... Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

The five-day trip will feature a variety of Swiftie activities such as a welcome cocktail party, karaoke, trivia, dance parties and friendship bracelet trading. Attendees are also expected to dress to match each night’s different album theme. Additionally, the cruise will make stops at Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, as well as Nassau, Bahamas.

Room prices range from $1,573 to $1,967 total for two guests. According to Marvelous Mouse Travels’ website, the price includes room and board, food, entertainment and access to more of the ship’s amenities. Only guests who book through the agency will be eligible to participate in the Swift-themed activities. More details regarding “In My Cruise Era” events will be released in the coming months.

The fan cruise announcement comes days after Swift kicked off the international leg of The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week. After debuting new all-pink looks during the Lover set of her Thursday, November 9, performance, Swift announced via Instagram that the following night’s show would be canceled due to “chaotic weather.”

Swift spent the rainy day with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the two were spotted grabbing dinner in Buenos Aires. She later gave the athlete, 34, a special shout-out during her Saturday, November 11, show by changing the lyrics to the show’s closer song, “Karma.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Rather than singing the original lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” she referenced the Kansas City Chiefs tight end by stating, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The line change caused Kelce to blush. In social media footage of the moment, Kelce held his head in his hands as Swift’s dad, Scott, gave him a pat on the shoulder. After the show, Swift was filmed running toward Kelce backstage before wrapping her arms around him and sharing a sweet kiss.

Though Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September — with the “Anti-Hero” singer making several appearances at Chiefs games — the couple made things official last month by stepping out for back-to-back New York City date nights after making cameos on Saturday Night Live.