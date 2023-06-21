Bryan Cranston‘s trophy shelf might get a little more crowded after his dramatic reading of a season 10 Vanderpump Rules finale scene.

The Breaking Bad alum, 67, was tasked with performing Ariana Madix‘s epic takedown of ex Tom Sandoval during the Tuesday, June 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Is it alright if I don’t know what I’m doing?” Cranston asked host Andy Cohen before the lights dimmed. “I’ve never seen this show.”

The Golden Globe winner proceeded to channel his inner Bravo star for the camera — and for fans at home. “I’ve been with you for nine years, when you were literally f–king, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans. And didn’t have a dime to your name,” he began, quoting Madix, 37.

Cranston rolled his eyes and gestured wildly as he continued: “Now you’ve got a little bit of money. A little bar, a little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? ‘Cause that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up. You’re worth nothing. … I regret ever loving you.”

His playful rendition received thunderous applause in Cohen’s clubhouse. The Daddy Diaries author, 55, cheered, “Give the man an Emmy!”

Cranston was referencing an emotional confrontation between Madix and Sandoval, 40, from the May 17 finale of Pump Rules. The episode was filmed in March after Us Weekly confirmed that the longtime couple had called it quits due to Sandoval’s affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I would have followed you anywhere,” the Something About Her cofounder told Sandoval. “I would have changed any part of whatever you were happy with — I was 100 percent committed to you as of two days ago.”

The Missouri native, for his part, attempted to reason with Madix. “Our relationship just wasn’t the same. We would be separated and you would go your way and I would go mine. We had no sex life,” he claimed. “Once I turned 40 I was like, ‘This can’t be the rest of my life.'”

The duo’s breakup later became a central focus of the season 10 reunion special, which aired in three parts and was filmed weeks after the cheating scandal made headlines. During the June 7 episode, Madix unleashed her anger on Leviss, 28, and the TomTom co-owner.

“F–k yourself with a f–king cheese grater. F–k you. You f–king suck,” she told the former beauty pageant queen. “You are disgusting and I wish nothing but the worst s–t that can ever happen to a person on you.”

The bombshell reunion provided inspiration for other A-listers on WWHL earlier this month. Jon Hamm and pal John Slattery gave their best impressions of James Kennedy and Sandoval, respectively, who nearly came to physical blows on camera.

“Jon Hamm. YOU LEGEND.😂🙌,” the DJ, 31, teased via Instagram on June 14 alongside the clip, which featured Hamm, 52, putting on a British accent as he slung Kennedy’s creative insults. (The U.K. native called Sandoval a “poo-poo head” and “worm with a mustache” at the reunion.)

While Madix “liked” her costar’s post, Sandoval did not appear to react.