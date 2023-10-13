Things are good in the bedroom between Cardi B and Offset, thanks to … Gigi and Bella Hadid?

Cardi, 31, joined Offset, also 31, on “Freaky,” one of the tracks from his new album, Set It Off, released on Friday, October 13. The song was as explicit as the title might imply, and the Hadid sisters ended up in a lyrical foursome when Cardi took the mic. “Hella freaky, diamond, VV,” she rapped. “P—y clean, hella squeaky / Bitch bad, Bella, Gigi (Woo) / All this Chanel, they call me, ‘CC.’”

Elsewhere in the song, Offset professed his love for his wife. “I put some water on her, she put some water on me / I think her body a drug, man, I’m ’bout to OD / I told her call all her friends, we PJ right to the sea / I give her money to spend, money to buy a boutique.”

The collab seemingly proves the couple has come a long way since their rocky 2020, when Cardi filed for divorce after three years of marriage. She would later go on Instagram Live to explain her actions. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Cardi and Offset reconciled two months later, calling off the divorce, but there have still been a few scandals since then. Most notably, Offset posted in June that his wife “f—ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come.” The cheating allegation caused a stir online, and Cardi had to address it.

“Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she wrote via social media, saying that her husband was “spiraling and thinking sh—t” that didn’t happen.

Offset later admitted that he made the whole thing up after getting “really lit” from too much tequila. “We’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” Offset said on an episode of the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast in August. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day.”

It’s unclear whether “Freaky” will get a music video, but if it does, Gigi, 28, and Bella, 27, have a perfect cameo opportunity lined up. Offset did drop a music video on Friday for “Say My Grace,” his new track with Travis Scott. A departure from his sexy song with Cardi, “Say My Grace” is a solemn and sincere reflection on losing Takeoff. Offset’s fellow Migos rapper was killed in a 2022 shooting in Houston, Texas.

Apart from their apparent roles as Cardi and Offset’s muses, Gigi and Bella have had a busy year. Bella took a five-month hiatus from work amid her intense battle with Lyme disease, previously confessing the treatments have “taken a toll” on her life. She officially returned to the runway in August.

Her sister, meanwhile, has been busy with her new rumored romance. Gigi has been spotted spending time with Bradley Cooper following her on-off fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite Cooper, 48, being two decades older than Gigi, an insider told Us Weekly that he and Gigi “have a lot in common.”